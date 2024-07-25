Watch CBS News
South Philadelphia shooting leaves 72-year-old woman injured, police say

By Tom Ignudo

CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A bullet grazed a 72-year-old woman during a shooting in South Philadelphia on Thursday, police said. 

The shooting happened on the 1200 block of Porter Street just before 5 p.m., according to police. 

Police said the 72-year-old was grazed in the stomach during the shooting. She was taken to Jefferson University Hospital and placed in stable condition. 

So far no arrests were made and no weapons were recovered, according to police. 

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

