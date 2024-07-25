South Philadelphia shooting leaves 72-year-old woman injured, police say

Will future Sixers arena be in New Jersey? State confirms conversations with team | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A bullet grazed a 72-year-old woman during a shooting in South Philadelphia on Thursday, police said.

The shooting happened on the 1200 block of Porter Street just before 5 p.m., according to police.

Police said the 72-year-old was grazed in the stomach during the shooting. She was taken to Jefferson University Hospital and placed in stable condition.

So far no arrests were made and no weapons were recovered, according to police.