South Philadelphia's Italian Market Festival, Philly Wine Fest, FAN EXPO, more things to do this weekend

Philadelphia is bursting with energy this weekend — from a cobblestone stroll through Chestnut Hill to cosplay and comic books in Center City. Whether you're hunting for vintage treasures, repping your college pride, or losing your voice at the Teddy Swims concert, there's something for everyone across the region.

Here's your guide to the events worth checking out around the city.

South 9th Street Italian Market Festival

See you in South Philly?

One of Philadelphia's favorite springtime festivals is coming back to South Philly this weekend. The South 9th Street Italian Market Festival is celebrating the nation's oldest outdoor market and wants you to join in the fun this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

The seven-block stretch street festival features more than 100 vendors offering everything from cultural culinary creations, refreshing beverages, live music, special services, arts, crafts, jewelry and so much more.

If you know about the South 9th Street Italian Market Festival, then you're already well acquainted with the eventful Grease Pole Climb and Procession of Saints. This city block party will also offer a half ball tournament – truly, they have it all.

2025 New Hope PrideFest

More than 15,000 people are expected in Bucks County this weekend for the 2025 New Hope PrideFest, one of the region's first major Pride events of the season.

The signature Pride Parade is set for Saturday at 11 a.m. CBS News Philadelphia's Jim Donovan and Josh Sanders will serve as this year's grand marshals.

The parade begins at Lambertville City Hall in New Jersey, where the state's first same-sex marriages took place, and crosses the Delaware River into New Hope.

A Pride Fair featuring vendors and live entertainment will follow from noon to 5 p.m. at South Main Street and New Street.

Phillies vs. Pirates at Citizens Bank Park

After a rainy series against the St. Louis Cardinals, the Philadelphia Phillies will be looking for sunlight against their instate rivals, the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Phillies will host the 15-29 Pirates all weekend, starting Friday at 6:45 p.m.. Saturday's game starts at 6:05 p.m., followed by a matinee outing at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The cheapest tickets of the series are for Saturday's game, which start at $57.

And if you're not attending the game in person, you can still have fun at home by taking part in the irreverent tradition of enjoying the broadcast's scoreless Phillies-Pirates scorebug (iykyk).

Philly Wine Fest at the Philadelphia Zoo

Why wine and dine when you could wine with a view? Or even better, wine with a zoo!

The Philadelphia Zoo is partnering with Philly Wine Fest this year for two sparkling sessions on Saturday, highlighting the works of over two dozen wineries. Wineries will pour up a wide selection of curated reds, whites, rosés and other blends. Guests who attend the first session (1-3 p.m.) or the second session (4:30-6:20 p.m.) will also have free access to the zoo any time leading up to their ticketed period.

Sommeliers and aspiring ones will flock to the Philadelphia Zoo's Impala Lawn for the wine festival that will feature live entertainment all day on the Impala Stage. The event is limited to adults ages 21 or older with valid identification. Tickets are going fast and start at $79.93.

FAN EXPO Philadelphia at the Pennsylvania Convention Center

There are very few occasions where one weekend – one legendary weekend – packs a punch quite like this one, where sci-fi legends, anime gods and John Cena share center stage. But this weekend at the Pennsylvania Convention Center will be one for the ages.

The FAN EXPO Philadelphia is the perfect place for fans of sci-fi, horror, anime, and gaming to absolutely revel in their favorite genres. Running Friday through Sunday, the annual celebration draws thousands to Center City with its jaw dropping line up.

I mean, have you seen the guest list? John Cena, The OG Captain Kirk William Shatner, Lethal Weapon's Mel Gibson and Danny Glover, The Mandalorian's Giancarlo Esposito Anthony Daniels, who played C-3PO from Star Wars.

But wait, there's more! Voice actors of your favorite anime characters are set to be in attendance, including Ian Sinclair, who notably voices Brook from One Piece, Kyle Hebert, who voices adult Gohan in Dragon Ball Z, and Yuri Lowenthal, who voices young Sasuke from Naruto. DC and Marvel comics' top creators are also set to be there.

FAN EXPO offers photo ops, autographs, panels, workshops, shopping and even live sketch duels between professional artists.

Single-day tickets range from $49 to $64. Ultimate and VIP Multi-Day tickets are all sold out but visitors can still purchase the 3-day pass for $99.

Hours are 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Kane Brown: The High Road Tour

It's another weekend for country music fans in the Philadelphia region. Kane Brown is coming to Atlantic City's Boardwalk Hall with the likes of Mitchell Tenpenny and Ashley Cooke, ready to get country music fans in that summer spirit.

Doors to see the "Miles On It" singer open at 5:30 p.m. Showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets start at $92.65. Get ready to get those boots scootin'!

HBCU Festival at The Mann

One of the largest HBCU festivals in the country returns to the Mann Center this Saturday. The free, biennial event is an interactive college fair that leaves plenty of room for the entire family to go out and have fun celebrating the HBCU culture.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is open to students, families, and those just looking for a good time. The college fair features representatives from 25 HBCUs from across the country.

The festival will feature live performances from HBCU choirs, marching bands, and cheer squads, including the Howard University Gospel Choir, DJ She'J Q'Dee from Cheyney University, and the Dobbins High School Marching Band.

Food trucks, face painting, balloon art, and hands-on crafts will be available, along with opportunities to explore careers offered by the Philadelphia 76ers, the City of Philadelphia, Wawa, the African American Museum in Philadelphia and other participating employers sharing information about jobs and internships.

Organizers say the event aims to capture the spirit of an HBCU homecoming. Guests are encouraged to wear apparel representing their alma mater. For example, if you attended the first degree-granting HBCU, founded in 1854 – the illustrious Lincoln University, then you are especially encouraged to rep your alma mater. Guests are also encouraged to wear their fraternity or sorority paraphernalia as well.

Free registration is available online.

Teddy Swims at The Mann

Get ready to "Lose Control" this Sunday because Teddy Swims is coming to The Mann Music Center!

The "Bad Dreams" singer is bringing his musical talents and soulful voice to The Mann. Tickets to see the Teddy Swims and Diamond Cafe start at $127.30. Showtime is at 7:30 p.m.

2025 Chestnut Hill Home & Garden Festival

There's something about Chestnut Hill that makes you want to slow down. From its cobblestone sidewalks to the perfectly lined trees along Germantown Ave. It has a way of making you feel like you're in a signature Hallmark Christmas movie, looking to rebound with the beloved townie. Well, this weekend you get to have a taste of that Hallmark movie at the Chestnut Hill Home & Garden Festival.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., more than 300 vendors will transform the warm neighborhood into a celebration of creativity, craftsmanship and community. The stretch from Rex Ave. to Willow Grove Ave. will be closed to cars and open to guests and shoppers eager to discover that perfect off-white ottoman they never knew they needed.

The festival will include live music and great food from the best eateries in the neighborhood, including Chestnut Hill's crown jewel –McNally's, where the owner greets everyone like an old friend.

Find something new — or rediscover your favorite neighborhood this weekend.

PAFA 2025 Spring Festival

After applying to the HBCU of your choice, cap off the weekend at PAFA's 2025 Spring Festival.

Just pure wholesome family fun filled with art, music and the perfect chance to explore the world of art. The free event will be held at Lenfest Plaza, where guests will find savory eats, face painting and balloon twisting by Fabulous Faces LLC.

The festival runs Sunday from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.