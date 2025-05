HBCU Festival coming to The Mann on Saturday A free opportunity for high school students to get acquainted with college opportunities and careers, as well as enjoy live performances, the HBCU Festival at The Mann is happening 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 17th. The family-friendly event is free with prior registration and options to buy food at food trucks. You can find the link to register at MannCenter.org/HBCU.