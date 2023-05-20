Philadelphia's annual South 9th Street Italian Market Festival is back

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One of South Philadelphia's most beloved traditions is back this weekend in the Italian Market. All is relatively quiet on South 9th Street the night before the annual South 9th Street Italian Market Festival.

Businesses are still busy readying for what's to come.

DiBruno Brothers say preparations are weeks in the making. Organizers expect some 40,000 people over the weekend.

"The Italian Market Festival is really the only time when this store looks like the holidays when it was the summertime," Tommy Amorim said.

The beloved block party has everything from live music to the traditional Procession of Saints and of course lots and lots of food. Festival organizer Michele Gambino says this year, some 100 vendors are participating.

"It's so nice that everybody is having a great time and so you keep coming back because it's a celebration of food, family, friends and fun," Gambino said.

It wouldn't be the South 9th Street Italian Market Festival if it wasn't for the grease pole. It's 30 feet tall, going to be greased with lard and the climbing competitions start at 1 p.m. both days.

Test your strength, balance, and determination at this year’s Grease Pole climb this Saturday and Sunday! Compete against dozens of teams to get to the top and win a skip to the line at Isgros, provolone, steak, gift cards and more!

"You can come day of and sign up your team," Gambino said. "It's a team sport. It's not a one-person or a two-person sport."

The greased pole sits across from the South 9th Street Visitors Center and will have prizes from gift certificates to cheese and even provolone balls and soppressatas hanging in DiBruno Brothers.

"If anybody practiced during the Phillies or Eagles event where they did grease the actual poles, now is the time to prove your worth," Amorim said.

New this year is the festival hosting a cornhole tournament. There will also be a tribute to the late DJ Jerry Blavat.

"Jerry Blavet was part of this festival for 20 years and so we're honored we could do this tribute to him," Gambino said.

The South 9th Street Italian Market Festival runs Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. each day rain or shine.