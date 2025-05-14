Philadelphia Phillies split doubleheader with Cardinals after losing second game slugfest

Alec Burleson had a homer among his three hits and drove in four runs as the St. Louis Cardinals outslugged the Philadelphia Phillies 14-7 in the second game of a day-night doubleheader on Wednesday.

Burleson was one of three Cardinals to homer off Phillies starter Aaron Nola (1-7), who gave up the most hits in any start in his 11-year career, as St. Louis earned a split after losing 2-1 in the opener.

Lars Nootbaar and Masyn Winn also homered off of Nola, who allowed nine runs and 12 hits in 3 2/3 innings.

The Cardinals overcame a shaky start by Sonny Gray, who, like Nola, lasted 3 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs and eight hits.

St. Louis trailed 5-1 after the first inning before storming back with five runs in the third and three runs in the fourth to erase the deficit. The Cardinals pounded out a total of 19 hits.

Winn had four hits and three RBIs, Brendan Donovan had three hits and an RBI, and Nootbaar and Wilson Contreras each knocked in a pair of runs.

Chris Roycroft (1-2) pitched 1 1/3 innings and picked up the win in relief.

Nick Castellanos had a two-run double and J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run homer as part of the five-run first inning for Philadelphia. Alec Bohm and Kyle Schwarber hit solo homers for the Phillies.

Key moment

Burleson laced a two-out, two-run single in the fourth off Philadelphia reliever Tanner Banks to put the Cardinals ahead 9-6. That turned out to be the game-winning RBI.

Key stat

Schwarber's home run was his 15th of the season, keeping him tied for the MLB lead with the New York Yankees' Aaron Judge.

Up next

Phillies: LHP Ranger Suarez (1-0, 5.91) will start Friday when Philadelphia hosts Pittsburgh. LHP Andrew Heaney (2-3, 3.15) is slated to start for the Pirates.

Cardinals: RHP Andre Pallante (3-2, 4.36 ERA) is expected to start the opener of a three-game set Friday in Kansas City against LHP Cole Ragans (2-2, 4.20).