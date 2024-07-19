Several blocks of Philadelphia neighborhood evacuated due to strong smell of bleach, ammonia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Several residential blocks in Philadelphia's Point Breeze neighborhood were evacuated Friday due to reports of a strong smell of bleach and ammonia.

Philadelphia police and the fire department responded to the 1200 block of South 22nd Street, shortly after 11 a.m., for a possible neighbor dispute involving a strong smell of bleach and ammonia.

The incident prompted authorities to evacuate the 1200 block of South 22nd Street, the 2200 block of Oakford Street and the 2200 block of Latona Street.

Police said a man in his 50's was believed to be inside a residence on the 1200 block of South 22nd Street. A barricade was declared around 1 p.m. after police were unable to make contact with the man.

The property was cleared shortly after with negative results, police said.

Counter Terrorism, Hazmat and SWAT all hard responded to the scene.

