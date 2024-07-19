Watch CBS News
Local News

Several blocks of Philadelphia neighborhood evacuated due to strong smell of bleach, ammonia

By Stephanie Ballesteros

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Several residential blocks in Philadelphia's Point Breeze neighborhood were evacuated Friday due to reports of a strong smell of bleach and ammonia. 

Philadelphia police and the fire department responded to the 1200 block of South 22nd Street, shortly after 11 a.m., for a possible neighbor dispute involving a strong smell of bleach and ammonia. 

The incident prompted authorities to evacuate the 1200 block of South 22nd Street, the 2200 block of Oakford Street and the 2200 block of Latona Street.

Police said a man in his 50's was believed to be inside a residence on the 1200 block of South 22nd Street. A barricade was declared around 1 p.m. after police were unable to make contact with the man. 

The property was cleared shortly after with negative results, police said. 

Counter Terrorism, Hazmat and SWAT all hard responded to the scene. 

This is a developing story. Stay with CBSPhiladelphia.com for updates on this story. 

Stephanie Ballesteros

Stephanie Ballesteros is a digital managing editor at CBS Philadelphia. Before Stephanie joined the CBS Philadelphia team in February 2017, she wrote for WSVN in Miami, WAVY in Norfolk and FOX 29 in Philadelphia. Stephanie covers breaking news, crime and lifestyle content. She also produces content for the CBS Philadelphia social media pages and streaming platform.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.