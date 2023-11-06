South Philadelphia couple wrestles with emotions while son, daughter-in-law are in Israel

South Philadelphia couple wrestles with emotions while son, daughter-in-law are abroad in Israel

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Tuesday marks one month since Hamas' deadly terrorist attacks on Israel.

Many families in Philadelphia and across the United States continue to wrestle with the realities of war their loved ones living in Israel and Gaza are facing on a daily basis.

Walking into Stan and Ellen Poster's home, you immediately get a welcoming sense of family.

They moved nine years ago from Boston to South Philadelphia to be closer to one of their sons living in the city.

"He opened a branch in Philadelphia and that's how Matt wound up in Philadelphia to begin with. My daughter and son-in-law are both Rabbis in Chicago," Ellen Poster said.

For the last 16 years, their son Jason and his wife Galit have lived in Israel outside Tel Aviv in a town called Or Yehuda.

The Poster Family

Josh Sanders: "Can you take me back to when you first heard there were attacks?"

Ellen Poster: "When this happened, I was sort of paralyzed. Worried about my son, but, worried about all Israelis."

Since Hamas' attack in October, the realities of war have been ever present – knowing any call from Jason and Galit could be their last.

"He gave us a call on his way home from work and the sirens went off while he was driving and he said, 'Everybody is pulling over and seeking safe shelter,'" Stan Poster said.

"Under their cars," Ellen Poster added. "A missile had landed from Or Yehuda and the fact that had happened was scary for them on another level."

While they understand the pressures Jason and Galit are facing to come back to the U.S., Stan and Ellen Poster understand why they have decided to stay.

"Both say 'We're Israelis. This is our home. We don't want to go back,'" Ellen Poster said.

And while there is uncertainty of how the war ends, Stan and Ellen Poster are holding on to that welcoming sense of family, and that peace will come to both Israel and Gaza.

"Passion for Israel and compassion for the people in Gaza. We can hold both those ideas," Ellen Poster said.