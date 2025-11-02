With SNAP benefits in limbo, South Philadelphia Community Fridge in need of donations

South Philadelphia Community Fridge is urging neighbors to donate food and funds — and to volunteer for pick-ups — as demand surges amid SNAP uncertainty and fallout from the recent government shutdown. Organizers say fridges and pantries across the network are being replenished more often to keep up with need.

The pantry at Reed and South 26th streets, one of South Philadelphia Community Fridge's seven locations, has become a big help to people like Marlene Flood, who lives in South Philadelphia and uses SNAP benefits.

"I just want to say this is very much appreciated," Flood said.

Flood said she worries about where her next meal will come from.

"It's a tight squeeze. Lack of food, so you're not getting the nourishment that your body really needs," she said. "Money's tight, food is tight, and I am retired. The struggle is real."

Volunteer Andy Halsey, who helps every Sunday, said more neighbors are stepping up to help donate time, food and money as benefits remain in limbo. He says the organization will take as much help as they can get to keep serving their neighbors.

"South Philly is such a special place," Halsey said. "There's so much empathy, and everybody's really trying to pull together. We're all in this together."

Some donors are bringing their kids to help stock shelves, but have mixed feelings about why it's necessary.

"I'm really frustrated that this is what we have to do so that people can actually eat and live," said Nicole, who declined to share her last name. She, like other residents, pointed to the government shutdown and policy gridlock as reasons the community is filling a gap.

Other sites, such as the location at 19th and Ellsworth streets, include a refrigerator for perishables. It's powered by Luhv Vegan Deli, which also helps stock fresh food from the restaurant.

"The foundation of Luhv is helping others," said Marcello Lucci, a manager. "We're a vegan food company and we want to provide healthy, nutritious food for everybody. So a community fridge like this is a great way to do that."

For some families, the pantries are essential. Ibrahim Tajik, a delivery driver and sole provider for his wife and eight children, said he depends on the pantry outside Luhv.

"[I] come and grab food, water, oil, potato … everything we take here," Tajik said.

Information on donating money or food, and on volunteering to pick up and transfer items, is available on South Philadelphia Community Fridge's social media channels and website.