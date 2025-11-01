Philadelphia allocating $14 million to SNAP support plan with benefits in limbo

Philadelphia is moving $14 million to a "One Philly SNAP Support Plan" in response to the lapse in funding for the food assistance benefits, Mayor Cherelle Parker's administration said Saturday.

The dollars are a mix of $7 million from the city budget, $6 million from philanthropic partners and another $1 million from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania that will be used to support food banks, promote the Philadelphia Food and Meal Finder, provide rental assistance and support small businesses, according to a news release.

On Friday, federal judges ordered the Trump administration to release contingency funds to at least partially cover SNAP payments during the government shutdown, but it's not clear when those payments would be delivered. In response to a lawsuit that Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware leaders all joined – along with 22 other states — a Massachusetts judge ruled the federal government is required to make at least partial SNAP payments, but gave the administration until Monday to tell the court if it planned to do so.

President Trump said on Truth Social that lawyers were looking into how to legally fund SNAP. In the interim, the money for payments to SNAP is in limbo.

Also on Friday, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro announced $5 million would be allocated to support food banks across the state. He said the dollars would be in those food banks' accounts to help them purchase more food.

The city says it has not received more than $600 million in expected funding from other government sources as of the end of October. If the shutdown continues into the end of the year, the city could be short $800 million in expected funding, acording to the news release.

"While the Parker Administration is implementing this comprehensive strategy, it cannot fully replace the SNAP funds in limbo. Ongoing budget impasses at both the state and federal level are creating a significant cash management challenge for the City of Philadelphia," the news release stated.

What is in Philadelphia's SNAP support plan

Here's a look at what the Parker administration says is in the plan: