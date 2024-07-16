After car vandalism in South Philadelphia, residents say they feel vulnerable in their neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A series of car vandalisms in South Philadelphia has sparked concern among residents, who feel increasingly vulnerable despite police warnings.

Police placed notices on cars parked at Broad and Reed streets advising owners to secure their vehicles and avoid leaving valuables inside. Despite these precautions, many residents feel their cars aren't safe anywhere.

Matthew Pasquarello found his car vandalized with broken windows and minimal theft.

"They took two quarters," he said, but the damage cost more than $600, including a smashed back passenger side window. His SUV was parked near Baldi Funeral Home, where by Tuesday evening, shattered glass littered the lot and someone had rifled through several cars.

According to Philadelphia Police, 19 vehicles have been vandalized since Sunday evening.

"This block is hit all the time," said Lily Gebbia, whose car was hit twice in two weeks.

She relies on her car to deliver orders via InstaCart, and the repeated break-ins add up financially.

Surveillance footage from the funeral home shows someone entering the lot and flashing a light into cars. Police are investigating but haven't made any arrests.

Pasquarello and Gebbia, longtime residents, plan to move out of the South Philly neighborhood.

"It's got to stop," Pasquarello said. "I've been here 38 years, and none of this stuff happened back in the day. Now all of a sudden it's happening all the time because they get away with it."