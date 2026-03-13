South Jersey synagogues bolster security following Detroit-area attack

Security has been increased at synagogues and other houses of worship around the Delaware Valley after Thursday's attack at a large synagogue in Michigan.

On Friday, Voorhees Township police could be seen in the parking lot at Congregation Beth El in Voorhees, and they were also walking the grounds after the attack set off fears in the Jewish community.

"It's a scary thing and it's a tragedy that people have to live in fear and not be able to go to synagogue and be scared someone might do something," a grandmother, who brought her granddaughter to a baby class at the synagogue, said.

"We were very glad and relieved that none of the kids or staff were hurt, but we certainly looked on with great concern," Rabbi David Englander said.

Englander says Thursday's attack struck at the heart of his congregation. Beth El operates a full-time pre-school like the synagogue near Detroit, and Englander says a message was quickly sent out to families.

"We let people know that we take security very seriously and we reiterated that, and let them know thankfully their kids here at Beth El are safe and are kept safe, and we will continue to invest all that we can to make sure it remains so," Englander said.

Beth El relies on Voorhees police and the Jewish Federation of South Jersey's security team, which was already operating at a heightened security level with rising threats nationally and globally.

Englander did not want to share the synagogue's specific security plan, but says everyone's safety is always a top priority.

"So people know when they come to Beth El, and hopefully all other Jewish institutions in our area, they know they're being looked after, they're being guarded," he said.

Hundreds of people are expected to gather at Beth El for Shabbat on Friday and Saturday, and Englander said the attack will be part of his sermon.

He's encouraging families to remain vigilant, but not to live in fear, and not to be afraid to attend Shabbat.

"The message is to continue to live a robust Jewish life," Englander said. "Some of the best places to build Jewish life is in community, and some of the best places in community to do that are in synagogues just like ours."

Voorhees police say there is no known threat, but the increase in security is out of an abundance of caution.