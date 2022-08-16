"It's been hell" for South Jersey residents still dealing with foul odor in homes from chemical leak

EAST GREENWICH TOWNSHIP, N.J (CBS) -- A town hall meeting is underway in East Greenwich Township to address a chemical leak that sent a foul odor into the air in South Jersey. Nearly a week later, many residents say their homes still smell, and they've been forced to throw out food and furniture.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend the town hall in person and via Zoom. The mayor says the goal is transparency, but many residents say they still have a lot of unanswered questions.

The smell is nowhere near as strong, but it's still lingering around and hanging in people's homes.

"We threw away all our food, chips, cereal, ice cream in the freezer," Chris DiVetro said.

As soon as you step inside Chris and Jennifer DiVietro's home in Clarksboro you can smell the foul odor still lingering in the air, in the kitchen, and in the cabinets.

Chris and Jennifer live directly across the street from the TA Travel Center Truck Stop on Berkley Road where the gas leak started last week.

The couple says their eyes and throats have been irritated but their main concern is their daughter, Aubree, who's about to turn 2 next month.

"It's been hell. We've been staying here on and off. We've been staying with family members because of the smell," Chris said.

That smell has been traced back to a tanker truck with TransChem USA. It was parked at the truck stop.

People complained of the foul-smelling odor in Gloucester and Camden Counties and even into parts of Philadelphia.

The mayor of East Greenwich Township says the leak is contained. No vapor has been released since Friday, and the town hall is to help answer questions and update everyone on the situation.

"The goal has been transparency, to be able to make sure we explain to each and every resident what has occurred, what has happened, what we are currently doing, and what the end result is going to be," Mayor Dale Archer said.

A lawsuit has been filed against the trucking company, and insurance claims have also been filed by impacted residents and businesses forced to close last week.

"I want answered how they're going to resolve the smell in our home and any type of assistance they have for long-term effects," Jennifer said.

We're told representatives from the trucking company, as well as state and local officials, will be here to answer questions.