Gloucester County woman suing trucking company involved in chemical leak that caused rotten egg smell

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- A Gloucester County woman has filed a lawsuit against the trucking company involved in last week's chemical leak. The lawsuit alleges that the Texas-based company TransChem USA is responsible for illnesses related to the leak.

It also includes a request that TransChem preserves any photos or documents connected to the incident to be later used as evidence.

The leak caused a rotten egg smell to overwhelm parts of South Jersey. 

Officials say a trailer containing about 7,000 gallons of a chemical called Lubrizol was venting and causing the smell. It was not a natural gas leak. 

First published on August 15, 2022 / 4:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

