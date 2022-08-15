Gloucester County woman suing trucking company involved in chemical leak that caused rotten egg smell
PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- A Gloucester County woman has filed a lawsuit against the trucking company involved in last week's chemical leak. The lawsuit alleges that the Texas-based company TransChem USA is responsible for illnesses related to the leak.
It also includes a request that TransChem preserves any photos or documents connected to the incident to be later used as evidence.
The leak caused a rotten egg smell to overwhelm parts of South Jersey.
Officials say a trailer containing about 7,000 gallons of a chemical called Lubrizol was venting and causing the smell. It was not a natural gas leak.
