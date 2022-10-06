Wilmington jewelry store owner bloodied, bruised in armed robbery

Family of brutally beaten jewelry store owner ask for suspect to be charged with attempted murder

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A small business owner was left bloodied and bruised after an armed robbery in Wilmington. Surveillance video captured the brutal assault inside a jewelry store. Now, the victim's son says his father will never be the same.

The jewelry store owner suffered a severe concussion during the attack. He's now in rehab learning how to walk and talk again.

A sign is now up on the door saying the shop is closed. The family doesn't know if it will ever open again.

A sign at Solid Gold Jewelers on W. 9th St. in Wilmington says the shop is closed due to an armed robbery and assault. The attack on Sept. 15 left the owner bloodied and bruised. The owner’s son wants the suspect who was arrested, Calvin Ushery, put away for a long time. pic.twitter.com/wNlKaLrHQV — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) October 5, 2022

Chang Suh immigrated to the United States from South Korea in 1983.

The 68-year-old was living the American dream as the owner of Solid Gold Jewelers in Downtown Wilmington. But his son Steven says that dream is now shattered.

"Right behind us, my father experienced not just a robbery," Steven Suh said, "but a horrific assault that changed his life and our family forever."

Surveillance video shows Suh showing a piece of jewelry to a man posing as a customer when the man grabs him.

He pistol-whips the owner, causing him to fall to the ground.

The brutal assault continues when the suspect jumps over the counter.

"The perpetrator stomped on my father's head during the course of 25 minutes, delivering his last blows with a hammer. Through the grace of God, my father was able to call 911 and come away from this near-deadly encounter alive," Steven Suh said, "however, he is no longer the same. The person who I respect and admire the most is now handicapped and his cognitive abilities are far below normal."

Steven Suh says the suspect stole $100,000 worth of jewelry.

City council members from Wilmington and Philadelphia are standing in solidarity with the family.

"All the physical rehab is not going to rehab the mental and the physical and the emotional trauma that has been experienced by this family," Wilmington Councilmember Maria Cabrera said, "and by the city and by the neighboring businesses here."

One week after the attack, Calvin Ushery Jr. was arrested. He's charged with robbery, possession of a firearm and criminal mischief, but Steven Suh wants him charged with attempted murder.

"Calvin Ushery Jr. has a lengthy criminal past," Steven Suh said, "and should not be on the streets where he can terrorize elderly business owners ever again."

One of the city council members was asked if police could charge the suspect with a hate crime. He says prosecutors would have a difficult time proving that unless the suspect uttered a racist remark during the attack.