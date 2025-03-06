Residents disagree about plan to add bike lane to 3rd Street in Philadelphia's Society Hill neighborhood

Residents learn more about plan to add bike lane to part of 3rd Street in Philadelphia

During a meeting Thursday night in Philadelphia, all eyes were on the 3rd Street Bike Lane Project from South Street to Market Street.

At an open house for Society Hill residents, people could visit tables, ask questions and learn more about the project.

Right now, there are two driving lanes and one lane for parking and loading on the street.

Under the new plan, there will be one bike lane, one driving lane and one lane for parking and loading.

"We know there is too much space for drivers on 3rd Street, and we want to add traffic calming and add a bike lane so folks are traveling more predictably and being safer," said Jeannette Brugger, who is the project manager.

This new project also comes following the death of Barbara Friedes, a CHOP doctor who was stuck and killed while riding her bike on Spruce Street near Rittenhouse Square in July.

Inside the Old Pine Community Center, CBS News Philadelphia heard from people who are for the bike project and those against it.

"When folks come to us and they say my kid is not safe going to school, or they say my family relies on our cargo bike or even walking and the bus to get around, and they don't feel safe, that's when we know that that's something to look at," Brugger said.

But not everyone is on board with the new project.

"We live here. We pay taxes here and we're very concerned about safety for all residents. Yes, cyclists, but yes, pedestrians, yes, residents who live here, the elderly, the disabled," Kim Williams said.

Others say it's been a long time coming.

"They want to be able to pull up alongside their home and unload their cars. They are putting that convenience over the safety of cyclists," said resident Al Meinster.

"I know it's going to be a pain for some people, it'll be inconvenient, but we put safety first," said Eric Stahl, who lives in the area.

"I have been riding my bike in the city since 1990, and it's hard to ride on streets without a bike lane. It's unsafe," Andrea Branas, of Queen Village, said.

When will this happen? The goal is this summer.

"Everyone has different opinions and ideas, too, and change is hard for folks, especially when we are moving around how they've done things for a long time," Brugger said. "It's important to be transparent about our decision-making."