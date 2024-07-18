Bicyclist killed in Rittenhouse Square identified as CHOP doctor Barbara Friedes

Bicyclist hit and killed while riding in Rittenhouse Square

Bicyclist hit and killed while riding in Rittenhouse Square

Bicyclist hit and killed while riding in Rittenhouse Square

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 30-year-old woman who was hit and killed while riding her bike in Rittenhouse Square has been identified as a doctor at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Family identified the woman as Dr. Barbara Friedes, a chief resident at the hospital.

Police said a 68-year-old man driving a blue car was traveling west on Spruce Street when he hit Friedes near the intersection of Spruce and 18th around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17. Friedes was riding in the designated westbound bike lane, police added.

Friedes suffered "severe head trauma," according to police, and was taken to Jefferson Hospital where she died a short time later.

Charges have not yet been filed in connection with the accident.