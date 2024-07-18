Watch CBS News
Local News

Bicyclist killed in Rittenhouse Square identified as CHOP doctor Barbara Friedes

By Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

Bicyclist hit and killed while riding in Rittenhouse Square
Bicyclist hit and killed while riding in Rittenhouse Square 00:21

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 30-year-old woman who was hit and killed while riding her bike in Rittenhouse Square has been identified as a doctor at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Family identified the woman as Dr. Barbara Friedes, a chief resident at the hospital.

Police said a 68-year-old man driving a blue car was traveling west on Spruce Street when he hit Friedes near the intersection of Spruce and 18th around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17. Friedes was riding in the designated westbound bike lane, police added.

Friedes suffered "severe head trauma," according to police, and was taken to Jefferson Hospital where she died a short time later.

Charges have not yet been filed in connection with the accident.

Alexandra Simon

Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.