Winter weather disrupts travel at Philadelphia International Airport during post-Christmas rush

The snow and wintry weather is causing travel disruptions on one of the busiest travel days at Philadelphia International Airport.

The lines were long Friday morning inside Terminal D, and even though the crowds thinned out by the afternoon, the rush was still on to beat the winter storm.

"It's very nerve-wracking, it's busy, but we're excited to see family in another country, so it's going to be worth it," said Grace Nabacwa, who is heading to Uganda.

With snow and freezing rain in the forecast, the weather was causing Nabacwa and many others some added stress.

"I'm hoping I'm out of here before it snows. I'm ready for some sun," Nabacwa said.

"I thought it was going to be earlier, but it looks like that storm is coming in a little bit later so I was a little worried," said a traveler headed for Atlanta.

More than 94,000 passengers are expected to fly in and out of Philly Friday. Saturday is another busy day, but delays and cancellations started increasing Friday afternoon.

"A lot of those are to smaller regional airports or areas that are going to get hit with the same storm we are looking at," said Heather Redfern, public affairs manager at the airport.

"We're just trying to hopefully beat it out of here, so I think we'll be OK and be in the air before the weather hits here," said Tim Hulings.

Tim and Julia Hulings are bound for a post-Christmas trip to Rome, and they are thankful their flight was scheduled to leave before the snow started.

"We're on vacation, so just low-stress," Hulings said.

Redfern is reminding everyone to check with your airline for the most up to date information about your flight, and arrive at the airport early, especially with the winter weather.