Cleanup underway in Delaware County after winter storm dumps 4 inches of snow

Delaware County residents dig out after storm brings 4 inches of snow

Residents in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, are digging out from Tuesday night's snowstorm. It was the fourth storm this winter with more than half an inch of snow.

Upper Chichester resident Hope Hammond spent part of her Wednesday morning brushing snow off her car. She said cleaning up after snowstorms is starting to become routine.

"I think we've had more snow this year than the last two years put together," Hammond said.

The storm dumped almost four inches of snow in Upper Chichester. George Needles, Upper Chichester Township Manager, said crews worked overtime to plow the roads.

"We put down about 56 tons of salt on the township roads," Needle said. "We've got quite a few township-owned roadways here, so that was pretty good."

Upper Chichester has already chewed through half of its salt supply, but Needles said there's still enough salt to get through the next few snowstorms.

Albert Billinger is the owner of A&R Small Engine Repair, a company in Upper Chichester that repairs snow blowers and lawnmowers. He said he has been getting a lot more business this winter.

"Last year we fixed probably in the range of 300 snow blowers," Billinger said. "This year we've gotten several more. We're probably in the 400 to 500 range."

He said snow blowers break down when people use ethanol-blended gasoline, which causes corrosion. That's why he recommends ethanol-free gasoline.

While the snow may be a headache for some, for 11-year-old Skyler Tascone from Aston, it was an excuse to have a great time. He and his 8-year-old sister went sledding on a hill near the Upper Chichester Municipal Building.

"I still do have school today, but I just came out here so we could have some fun," Skyler said.

Another storm is expected to hit the region Wednesday night with a wintry mix changing quickly to rain with little to no accumulation.