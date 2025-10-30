Watch CBS News
Watch live: 3 Pennsylvania DAs, State Police announce results of smoke shops investigation

Joe Brandt
Three district attorneys and the Pennsylvania State Police will announce findings of a grand jury investigation into smoke shops Thursday, the DAs' offices said.

A news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m., with these officials expected to attend:

  • Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele
  • Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn
  • Chester County District Attorney Chris de Barrena-Sarobe
  • Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Joshua A. Lacey

CBS News Philadelphia will livestream the news conference. You can watch in the player above or wherever else CBS News Philadelphia is streaming, or on our YouTube channel.

The officials will present the results of the 10-month investigation and alleged illegal activity that was uncovered, along with recommendations for change, a news release said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

