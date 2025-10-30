Watch live: 3 Pennsylvania DAs, State Police announce results of smoke shops investigation

Three district attorneys and the Pennsylvania State Police will announce findings of a grand jury investigation into smoke shops Thursday, the DAs' offices said.

A news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m., with these officials expected to attend:

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele

Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn

Chester County District Attorney Chris de Barrena-Sarobe

Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Joshua A. Lacey

The officials will present the results of the 10-month investigation and alleged illegal activity that was uncovered, along with recommendations for change, a news release said.

The officials will present the results of the 10-month investigation and alleged illegal activity that was uncovered, along with recommendations for change, a news release said.

