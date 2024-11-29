Locally owned small businesses in Philadelphia suburbs share a special bond with customers

While Black Friday is often seen as a major retail day for big-box stores, it's just as important for small businesses. It's an opportunity to connect with loyal customers and attract new ones during one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year.

Butler Avenue, Ambler's bucolic main strip, has always been a hub of activity, especially during the holiday season.

"I want people to come in, feel welcomed, feel loved," said Phyllis Greco Bucci, owner of Ambler's Holistic Apothecary for the past 15 years.

Greco Bucci said Black Friday isn't just about sales, it's about building relationships with the customers she calls "family."

Ambler shoppers, like Hannah Willans, appreciate that personal touch.

"Coming here to Ambler, I know a lot of people who own the businesses," Willans said. "They put a lot of work into their stores, and they care about their businesses. They remember your name when you go in."

For business owners like Gene McGonagle, who owns Ambler Flower Shop, the support from loyal customers makes Black Friday so special.

"We know them. We know them by name," McGonagle said. "It's really a big day because people are out and they deliberately choosing to support main street businesses like mine."

That sense of community extends to other businesses, like Primitive Boutique where Lisa Lamason works, and where shoppers can find crafted goods with Philly pride.

"We take things from scratch, like sweaters and shirts and hats, and turn it into sports," said Lamason. "Go Eagles!"

"Bring your wallet, support all the local businesses here," said Willans. "There's a lot of great ones."