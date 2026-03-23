Sixers Youth Foundation preparing to host annual fundraising gala: "We very much believe in the power of sports"

The Sixers Youth Foundation is gearing up to host its annual fundraising gala Thursday.

"We have great fans," said Marjorie Harris, who is the co-founder of the Sixers Youth Foundation. "This is a great city, and to be able to do this with them is really special."

The charity event helps raise money for the Sixers Youth Foundation, a nonprofit started back in 2015. The mission of the nonprofit is to use the power of basketball and the influence of the Sixers to inspire future generations.

"We very much believe in the power of sports," Harris said.

That power has touched thousands and thousands of kids in the region through refurbishing basketball courts, hosting basketball clinics and promoting academic enrichment.

Tam Do, from Urban Promise, has partnered with the Sixers Youth Foundation and sees the positivity first-hand.

"I think kids are blown away by what the Sixers have to offer to know that organizations like the Sixers support them, and what's in their community, it allows them to open their world view," Do said.

The star-studded gala is a slam dunk for fans. Many can even bid on live and silent auctions like a VJ Edgecombe and Tyrese Maxey autographed All-Star ball, and a Jack Hughes signed Olympic Jersey, to name a few.

Attendees even get to see the players off the court and get a chance to see their personalities shine for a good cause.

"It's a great party and you will have a lot of players that are really excited about being there and be up on the stage," Harris said. "Maybe one or two will emcee. But you will get to see the human side of the players and the coaches and the fans interacting with one another."

The gala begins at 7 p.m. at The Fillmore in Fishtown.