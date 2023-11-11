Sixers' Tyrese Maxey giving away 1,000 Thanksgiving meals in Philadelphia Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sixers star point guard Tyrese Maxey is helping Philadelphia families put Thanksgiving dinner on the table.

For the second year in a row, Maxey will host a holiday turkey giveaway.

His foundation will provide Thanksgiving meals, complete with turkeys and all the fixings.

Last year, Maxey's foundation provided 237 turkeys and 300 dinner boxes. He showed up in a boot since he was dealing with a foot injury.

Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey gives away turkeys at a 2022 event in Philadelphia. Maxey is hosting the event again this year with the goal of giving away 1,000 meals. CBS News Philadelphia

The goal is to give out 1,000 meals this year.

Registration for the event had closed as of Saturday morning.