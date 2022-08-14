Sixers to play New York Knicks on Christmas Day: reports

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Sixers will play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Christmas Day this upcoming season, according to multiple reports.

Sources: NBA’s 2022 Christmas Day schedule:



Bucks at Celtics

76ers at Knicks

Suns at Nuggets

Lakers at Mavericks

Grizzlies at Warriors — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 14, 2022

Last year, the Sixers had off on the holiday after playing on Christmas three times since the 2017-18 season.

On Sunday night, Sixers' All-Star guard James Harden sent a tweet about the team potentially playing at The Garden this upcoming holiday, and it looks like that'll come to fruition.

As CBS3's Pat Gallen pointed out, Christmas weekend will be a busy time for Philadelphia sports fans.

James Harden says Sixers Knicks at the Garden on Christmas Day.



Eagles/Cowboys Christmas eve in Dallas.



Wild Weekend! — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) August 14, 2022

The Eagles play the Cowboys in Dallas on Christmas Eve -- setting up a matchup that could have huge implications for who wins the NFC East.