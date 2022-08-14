Sixers to play New York Knicks on Christmas Day: reports
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Sixers will play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Christmas Day this upcoming season, according to multiple reports.
Last year, the Sixers had off on the holiday after playing on Christmas three times since the 2017-18 season.
On Sunday night, Sixers' All-Star guard James Harden sent a tweet about the team potentially playing at The Garden this upcoming holiday, and it looks like that'll come to fruition.
As CBS3's Pat Gallen pointed out, Christmas weekend will be a busy time for Philadelphia sports fans.
The Eagles play the Cowboys in Dallas on Christmas Eve -- setting up a matchup that could have huge implications for who wins the NFC East.
