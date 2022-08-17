Sixers announce 2022-23 regular season schedule

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Sixers will waste no time being in the national spotlight this upcoming season. On Wednesday, the team announced their schedule for the 2022-23 season, which kicks off in the first game of the NBA's 76th season against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

After that game, the Sixers' will host the two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in their season opener at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, Oct. 20. Both games will air on TNT.

The tough matchups for the Sixers don't stop there. Joel Embiid, James Harden and company will play five of their first seven games against teams that made the playoffs last year.

The Sixers on Christmas Day are back this season for the first time since 2019 and the fifth time since 1990. Philadelphia will play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden at noon as one of the 10 teams participating in the NBA's five-game slate. The Sixers are 18-14 in games played on Christmas, including two wins in their last three games.

No games will be played on Election Day, the NBA announced, in an effort to focus on promoting and encouraging fans to vote during midterm elections.

If you're looking to see Stephen Curry and the defending champion Golden State Warriors, they'll be in Philadelphia on Dec. 16.

The Sixers will have 13 back-to-back games, including four on the road in March. During that month, the Sixers will have 12 away games, marking the most games away from the Wells Fargo Center in a single month next season.

The Sixers will have 17-weekend games -- nine on Fridays, five on Saturdays, and three on Sundays at the Wells Fargo Center.

Here's the breakdown of games by month: