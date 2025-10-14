At 55, the man behind Hip-Hop, the beloved Philadelphia 76ers mascot, is training to jump back on the court

As the Philadelphia 76ers celebrate the 25th anniversary of their unforgettable 2001 NBA Finals run, they're not just bringing back the iconic black jerseys. They're also bringing back one of the most beloved mascots in franchise history.

Hip-Hop was the high-flying, acrobatic rabbit who electrified crowds and embodied the Sixers' swagger during their Finals run, led by Allen Iverson.

For Bill Roth, the man behind the mascot from 1998 to 2011, it's a full-circle moment.

"There's always been that little piece that's never left me because it was such a big part of my life for so many years," Roth said.

These days, Roth spends his time running CrossPoint Gymnastics in Upper Chichester, Delaware County, alongside his wife, Christina. On any given day, he's helping kids flip, tumble and fly, just like he used to do.

"The Sixers had to trust me as the character to represent them out in public in a positive way," Roth said. "In here, I have to earn the trust of these young kids doing these incredibly dangerous skills, so there are definitely crossovers with coaching gymnastics and being Hip-Hop."

When the Sixers retired Hip-Hop in 2011, Roth moved on by focusing on family and building his business. But earlier this fall, he got a surprise visit from two Sixers executives.

"They said, 'What would you say if we wanted to bring Hip-Hop back?'" Roth recalled. "I was, probably for the first time in my life, speechless."

Hip-Hop performs during a playoff game vs. Detroit in 2005. Heinz Kluetmeier/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Roth's daughter Adrienne used to perform alongside him. Now she'll watch from the stands as her dad returns to center court. Hip-Hop will make an appearance during the Sixers' home game against the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 8.

"I'm really excited to be able to appreciate it more and super excited to just to witness it and for it to come full circle," Adrienne said.

Bill Roth was just 27 years old when he first suited up as Hip-Hop, performing gravity-defying stunts in front of sold-out crowds at the Wells Fargo Center.

Now 55, he's brushing up on his old moves and learning new ones too.

"I miss the people I came into contact with," Bill Roth said. "I miss the coworkers, the security guards, the fans. I miss the people, just interacting with them. So did I ever think I'd put the costume on again? No. But am I excited about it because again it brings back these amazing memories? Yeah."