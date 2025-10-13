Philadelphia 76ers to bring back Hip-Hop for 2025-26 season, team announces

Hip-Hop, the Philadelphia 76ers' iconic former mascot, is back.

As part of the team's celebration of the 25th anniversary of the 2001 Eastern Conference Championship team, the team is bringing back what it calls "one of the era's most memorable mascots," according to a press release.

Hip-Hop – and his "signature swagger (and) charismatic and entertaining style that fans loved from that era" – will join his friend, Franklin, the Sixers' current mascot, for a season full of tributes to that team, the announcement says.

Philadelphia 76ers mascot mascot Hip-Hop runs during Game 4 vs. Detroit Pistons. Al Tielemans/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

The Sixers also plan to bring back the iconic black jerseys from their Allen Iverson era for the season-long celebration. Players will wear the retro uniforms for 14 games.

The 76ers will have a special tribute for Hip-Hop at the Nov. 8 game against the Toronto Raptors, the team's 2001 conference semifinals opponent, the announcement says. That will also be the first game for the retro black jerseys and for a 25th anniversary floor design with the Sixers logo from that era.