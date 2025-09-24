Sixers unveil return of Allen Iverson-era black jerseys for 25th anniversary of 2001 NBA finals team

The Philadelphia 76ers are officially throwing it back to the Allen Iverson era.

The Sixers on Wednesday morning unveiled the return of the Iverson-era black jerseys, one day after teasing it on social media and a week after revealing its 2025-26 throwback court.

"This uniform is more than just a piece of fabric; it represents an era of franchise history that embraced a distinct identity and captured the attention of the entire city," Philadelphia 76ers Chief Operating Officer Lara Price said in a news release. "To see these uniforms back out on that court will bring back a lot of nostalgia, and we are excited to share that in many different ways with our fans this season."

The return of the iconic jerseys has long been rumored.

Before last season, the Sixers posted photos and videos featuring point guard Tyrese Maxey wearing the black threads. Sources told CBS News Philadelphia shortly after that the team was working on bringing back the uniforms, but not for the 2024-25 season.

Why now?

The Sixers are celebrating the 2001 NBA Finals team that lost to Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers for its 25th anniversary.

Earlier this month, the Sixers announced they'll celebrate the 2001 Eastern Conference champions during 14 games this season, starting with their Nov. 8 matchup with the Toronto Raptors, the team's 2001 conference semifinals opponent.

The Sixers will wear the throwback black jerseys on the 25th anniversary celebration nights:

11/8 vs. Toronto

11/9 vs. Detroit

11/23 vs. Miami

12/4 vs. Golden State

12/7 vs. Los Angeles Lakers

12/20 vs. Dallas

12/23 vs. Brooklyn

1/24 vs. New York

1/31 vs. New Orleans

2/11 vs. New York

3/3 vs. San Antonio

3/4 vs. Utah

3/23 vs. Oklahoma City

4/12 vs. Milwaukee