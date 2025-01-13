Watch live: Mayor Parker calls deal to build new 76ers arena in South Philadelphia a "win" for the city

Mayor Cherelle Parker confirmed Monday that her administration is supporting plans to keep the 76ers basketball team in South Philadelphia, instead of building a new arena in Center City.

Speaking at a press conference with members of the city council, representatives from Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), Comcast, the NBA and more, Parker said she was excited to announce that a deal was reached to build a new arena for the 76ers and Flyers at the South Philadelphia Sports Complex.

"This is about a win, win, win, win for Philadelphia," she said.

Over the weekend, it was announced that plans to build the new stadium, known as 76 Place, in the city's Market East neighborhood fell through less than one month after the city council passed a series of bills related to the arena's construction. The December vote followed several weeks of contentious hearings and public comment sessions with the city, Sixers and community stakeholders.

Community members who advocated to keep 76 Place out of Market East and Chinatown are set to speak Monday afternoon about the new developments.

Less than an hour before Parker's press conference Monday, HBSE and Comcast said the partnership to build a new sports arena also includes a "50-50 venture to invest in the revitalization of Market East in Center City."

Speaking via video conference, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver thanked Mayor Parker and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro for supporting the deal, which aims to open the new arena by 2031. "I have no doubt that he team from HBSE and Comcast are going to build a truly special facility."

The 76ers and Flyers currently play at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia, which is owned by Comcast Spectacor.

"This is a curveball none of us saw coming, but nevertheless we are here," Parker said. The mayor previously endorsed the plan to build an arena in Market East, at one point calling it the "best financial deal" ever struck for an arena or stadium.

"Nothing about that statement is untrue," said Parker, who said her priority moving forward is fiscal responsibility for the city of Philadelphia.

Josh Harris, HBSE founder and owner of the Philadelphia 76ers, also acknowledged the unexpected partnership between his company and Parker's administration.

"When we began meeting with Comcast in earnest, and obviously, we were going in a different direction than Comcast, but when we began meeting with Comcast in earnest over the past two weeks, we both saw an opportunity at something bigger than we planned," Harris said. "HSBE's new partnership with Comcast ensures that Philadelphia will benefit from two developments instead of one."

Councilmembers, stakeholders respond to new plan for Sixers arena

Councilman Mark Squilla, who introduced the package of arena bills passed in December, said in a statement Monday that he was informed over the weekend that 76 Place wouldn't be built in Market East, and instead, a deal was made to build an arena in South Philadelphia.

"My goal has always been to revitalize Market East, and I am pleased the Sixers and Comcast have committed to be part of the regeneration of this area," he said. "We need private partners to share our vision for a new and improved Market East."

Council Minority Leader Kendra Brooks and Minority Whip Nicolas O'Rourke, members of the Working Families Party and opponents of the arena proposal, said Sunday that keeping the Sixers in South Philadelphia "has always made the most sense" and called the decision not to build in Market East "a historic win."

Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, who voted against the Center City arena legislation, said the team staying in South Philly is best for the city, but isn't thrilled with how the Sixers handled the deal. "What a waste of city resources, what a waste of time. How disrespectful to everyone who came and made their voices heard about this," Gauthier said. "I think the Sixers have a lot of apologizing to do, actually, for the position that they put the city of Philadelphia in."

Mark Lynch Jr., business manager of IBEW Local 98, said "Comcast has also pledged to commit the financial resources needed to revive the dormant Market East corridor, which is critically important to the entire city,... For IBEW Local 98 and the Trades, a $1.3 billion project just turned into a multi-billion development that will create a stunning new stadium district that will keep our members working for decades."

This is a developing story. CBS News Philadelphia will provide more details as new information becomes available.