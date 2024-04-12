Allen Iverson statue unveiled outside Philadelphia 76ers' practice facility

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) - The Sixers commemorated NBA legend Allen Iverson by unveiling a bronze statue of "The Answer's" iconic crossover on 76ers Legends Walk outside the team's practice facility in Camden.

From the moment Iverson was drafted by the Sixers in 1996, A.I. represented the city's authenticity and grit. He was a cultural phenomenon and transformed the association from his fashion to his tattoos.

Iverson spent his first 12 years in the league with the team and won the NBA Rookie of the Year award in 1997. He was a four-time scoring champion and a member of the NBA 75th anniversary team.

"For people that know, you know. You don't know, I'm going to tell you," Iverson said. "You cannot accomplish the things that I accomplished in my career and my life in general, you can't do it by yourself. … Just so many people who helped me.

"When you think about the statue outside, that's a representation to you all people that helped me, to everyone who played a part in my development in my life. When you all see that statue, you can all feel good about the part you all did in helping me in my life."

CBS News Philadelphia

A.I. won the MVP in 2001 when he led the Sixers to the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers, where one of his many iconic poses happened when he stepped over Tyronn Lue.

"The Stepover" wasn't the pick for the sculpture. Instead, the Sixers opted for another signature Iverson move: the crossover.

"This is such an honor, man, and it don't even feel real," Iverson said. "I don't get nervous too much, but just seeing so many people in here that I love … just want to say all the right things and just want you all to know that I appreciate you all."

The Sixers held a ceremony featuring managing partner Josh Harris, current head coach Nick Nurse, former Sixers point guard Eric Snow, former play-by-play announcer Marc Zumoff and others to celebrate Iverson.