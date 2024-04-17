Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid named to Team USA for 2024 Summer Olympics

What is the NBA play-in tournament and what does it mean for the Philadelphia 76ers?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid is officially headed to Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

USA Basketball on Wednesday finalized the 12-man roster for the Summer Games, with Embiid joining the likes of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant and Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry for the Paris Olympics.

Also named to Team USA are Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat, Devin Booker of the Suns, Anthony Davis of the Lakers, Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers, Jrue Holiday of the Boston Celtics, Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers and Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics.

"I'm grateful to these 12 men for their commitment to represent USA Basketball," USA Basketball men's national team manager director Grant Hill said. "The United States is home to some of the best basketball players in the world and I appreciate the vast interest in being part of this roster."

The 2024 Summer Games will be the first for Embiid, who committed to play for Team USA after becoming an American citizen in September 2022. Embiid has dual citizenship with the U.S. and France.

Team USA will be led by Warriors head coach Steve Kerr with Mark Few of Gonzaga University, Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue and Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra serving as assistants.

The men's national team will look to win its 17th gold medal this summer. Team USA beat France to win gold in the 2020 Summer Games.

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games are scheduled for July 26 to Aug. 11, 2024.