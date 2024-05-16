Philadelphia Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey wins NBA Sportsmanship Award

Daryl Morey on finding fit to play with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, Sixers' offseason plans

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- More accolades for Maxey!

In addition to being named the NBA's Most Improved Player, Philadelphia 76ers guard and first-time NBA All-Star Tyrese Maxey has now also been awarded the 2023-2024 NBA Sportsmanship Award.

According to the NBA, the award is given to a "player who best represents the ideals of sportsmanship on the court." Each team nominates one player, and a panel of league executives narrows down the 30 names to six finalists, one from each division. Current NBA players then vote on the winner.

Maxey, who was announced as the award-winner Thursday, is just the second 76er to receive the Joe Dumars Trophy. Eric Snow was honored with the award following the 1999-2000 season.

This past season marked Maxey's fourth season with the Sixers, where he finished as a top-11 scorer in the league and averaged a career high 25.9 points, 6.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

Maxey also drew praise for how he stepped up this season in the wake of Joel Embiid's absence after he was sidelined in January following knee surgery to repair an injury to his lateral meniscus in his left knee.

When the Sixers were knocked out of the playoffs after dropping Round 1 to the New York Knicks, Sixers' president of basketball operations Daryl Morey told reporters the big priority this offseason is to build around Embiid and Maxey.

"We feel like we're in the window where we have to win now — mostly focused on getting the best players that fit with Joel and Tyrese," Morey said.