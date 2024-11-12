SEPTA to propose "major" fare hikes and service cuts amid budget crisis

SEPTA is poised to announce drastic steps Tuesday in the effort to offset its ongoing budget deficit.

At 10 a.m., SEPTA officials are set to propose a "historically high fare increase" for 2025 that would affect all payment methods, along with "major service cuts."

Sources with SEPTA tell CBS News Philadelphia that the average fare increase across all transportation modes would be 29%, and riders could expect a 20% service cut across the board.

City leaders have said SEPTA is staring down a $240 million budget shortfall, one of the main sticking points impacting current negotiations between SEPTA and Transport Workers Union Local 234.

The union, which is currently working without a contract, authorized a strike earlier this month. TWU Local 234 representatives said members are calling for higher pay and security improvements.

Following the strike authorization, a SEPTA spokesperson said they're working with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and legislative leaders on "sustainable, long-term funding, but at this point, there is no solution in sight This stark reality impacts these negotiations, as well as SEPTA's ability to provide critical transportation services throughout the Philadelphia region."

The union opted not to strike after reaching their initial Nov. 8 deadline, and negotiations between SEPTA and TWU Local 234 will continue Tuesday.

Steps taken to address SEPTA budget issues

City and state leaders have called for lawmakers in Harrisburg to pass Shapiro's proposed plan that would generate an additional $282 million per year for all transit systems, including $161 million for SEPTA.

"I consider funding SEPTA and mass transit to be a significant need," Shapiro said in September, calling funding SEPTA a priority for him and his administration.

"What I'm not interested in is nothing happening," he said. "SEPTA needs help, and our mass transit agencies need help across the state.

SEPTA reinstated parking fees at all of its owned surface lots and garages in an effort to generate revenue. After waiving parking fees for more than four years to attract customers, daily parking rates for SEPTA's surface lots went back up to $2. Parking at the Frankford Transportation Center, Norristown and Lansdale garages is now $4.

The agency also plans to do away with fare discounts, which SEPTA said would add an additional $14.4 million in revenue each year.

In September, SEPTA said under the proposed hike SEPTA Key cardholders and riders who pay with credit and debit cards would no longer be charged $2 for a ride and instead pay the full $2.50 fare.

A SEPTA spokesperson said discounts will also be eliminated on Regional Rail. For many trips, prices could increase by about $1 per ride, depending on which zones the ride passes through.

If approved by the SEPTA Board on Nov. 21, the proposed fare adjustments would go into effect on Dec. 1.