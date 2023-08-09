Sixers announce residential building, more renderings of proposed 76 Place arena in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The 76ers released more renderings of the proposed Center City Philadelphia arena Wednesday, as the city and team leadership await the results of three Sixers-funded impact studies.

A news release from 76 Devcorp contained the latest renderings along with an announcement of more planned construction: a high-rise, mixed-use building that includes residential space right next to the arena.

The team's news release says the building would contain about 395 units and 20% of them would be designated as "affordable housing."

76 Devcorp

Some of the renderings show the words "76 Tower" atop the residential component of the arena.

Glass facades would be used in multiple spots to keep the arena visually connected with the area, including a glass exterior for the walkway above 10th Street allowing for a view of Chinatown.

The first floor of the arena building would have a public promenade where pedestrians could move between Cuthbert and Market Streets and a new front door on Market Street for riders to access SEPTA's Jefferson Station.

The arena will also bring more digital signage to Market Street, the release says.

The proposed arena has faced criticisms and opposition from Chinatown, which is located just north of the potential location on Market Street.

The Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation came out against the proposed arena, saying in March that "the arena deeply imperils the future of Chinatown."

The Sixers have argued the the potential new arena could have a major economic impact on the city and the Market East area, resulting in jobs for construction and even more opportunities for residents of the city and the surrounding areas.

PIDC is administering the feasibility studies into the project.

