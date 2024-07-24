Sixers "remain focused" on building new arena in Philadelphia despite New Jersey's push

Fairmount residents report rash of car break-ins; Eagles' first practice is today | Digital Brief

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed Monday that state leaders are having a "serious conversation" with the Philadelphia 76ers to persuade the team to build its new stadium, 76 Place, in the Garden State.

Murphy said the conversation came as the Sixers continue to face opposition to their proposed arena in Center City.

"So, we've been observing the lack of progress in Philadelphia, and we said you know what, we're going to raise this with them," Murphy said. "We're serious about it. They appear to be serious about it. We'll see. You never know where these things land."

In a statement to CBS News Philadelphia, the Sixers said, "We remain focused on bringing a state-of-the-art arena to Philadelphia as we have been for the last four years. We are hopeful to reach an agreement with the city this summer to ensure legislation is introduced in early September, which will allow the 76ers to open our new home in time for the 2031-32 NBA season."

On Friday, Crossing Broad posted an interview it did last year with Sixers co-owner David Adelman in which they asked Adelman to promise the arena wouldn't move to the Garden State.

"I promise you that," Adelman said. "Josh [Harris], David [Blitzer] and I have said from day one this is a Philadelphia team, and it is not moving to New Jersey."

Camden native Adrianna Lewis said she would love to see the Sixers build a new arena in her hometown.

"I think it'll be nice," Lewis said. "I think it'll make Camden a little prettier, a little more known, bring more opportunities."

However, Juanita Henry questioned whether spending money on an arena would achieve that goal.

"The more businesses come in, the more the area gets gentrified and the more the people are unable to enjoy this area," Henry said.