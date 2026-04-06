The bobblehead nun? Beloved Neumann University sister inspires unique fundraiser

At Neumann University in Delaware County, two beloved Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia are turning faith, friendship and a little creativity into real support for students.

Sister Linda DeCero, a proud South Philadelphia native, is full of energy and Philly sports pride. Many first met her during the Phillies' 2022 World Series run, when she showed us her decorated altar.

Right by her side is Sister Marguerite O'Beirne, originally from Ireland, who admits she's not much of a sports fan.

"I'm really not a sports fan," O'Beirne said. "I'm a Knights fan," referring to Neumann's teams.

While students cheer from the stands, Sister Marguerite is often found doing something else: praying. And that quiet presence has made a powerful impact.

That impact sparked an unexpected idea: a bobblehead.

Created in Sister Marguerite's likeness, it is now being sold to raise money for Neumann Athletics, inspired by the viral success of Sister Jean's bobblehead at Loyola University Chicago.

Each one includes details that reflect her daily life, from her cross to her teacup. They're $60 in honor of Neumann's 60th anniversary, Deputy Athletic Director Gina McLaughlin said.

Demand has been strong.

For students, Sister Marguerite's presence goes far beyond a symbol.

"She always motivates us, tells us we're going to be good," student-athlete Donte Dupriest said. "Just pray, you'll be OK."

Others say she's helped them stay eligible to play, even improving their grades.

The bobblehead may be the headline, but the real story is the connection.

Before the bobbleheads, there was a friendship.

Sisters Linda and Marguerite have lived and worked together since 1986. They first met at a high school in Trenton, New Jersey.

Despite different personalities and backgrounds, their shared mission has never changed: supporting students, especially student-athletes.

"They're extending a legacy of the sisters," Sister Linda said.

Their influence stretches far beyond Neumann, from ice rinks and baseball fields to international trips with students.

And yes, even a connection to Phillies legend Tug McGraw, whom they once babysat for.

As for the bobblehead?

Sister Marguerite is still humble about it.

"If it raises money for the student-athletes and helps them to get the equipment and the resources that they need, I'll do it," she said.

Neumann Athletics says a student discount for the bobbleheads is coming soon after overwhelming interest.