Shoppers stormed to local malls making last-minute purchases

By Ross DiMattei

Last-minute shoppers out at Cherry Hill Mall, down to the wire
CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) – Local malls were bustling Saturday morning with last-minute holiday shoppers. On a day when most stores are closed, it was business as usual at Cherry Hill Mall.

So, whether you checked everything off your list on Black Friday or still had some last-minute errands Saturday morning, shoppers we talked to say there were still plenty of deals to be had.

"I wanted to make sure the little personal touches that I could add to the gift, I was able to do so," Staci E. Williams, of Willingboro, said. "So I made an effort to be here when the mall opened to make sure I could get in and get out."

"Just one last-minute gift, just kept putting it off, putting it off, putting it off, but get out here early and beat some of the crowds," Jimmy Lee, of Lindenwall, said.

And as long as that special someone gets a gift under the tree on Christmas morning -- it doesnt matter when you got it.

