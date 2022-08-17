Watch CBS News
5 people shot near West Philadelphia recreation center, police say

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Five people have been shot near Shepard Recreation Center in West Philadelphia, according to police. It happened near 57th Street and Westminster Avenue just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. 

Police say two men in a white SUV fired more than 90 shots outside the rec center, striking five victims.

Police say two people -- a 16-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man -- were shot in the head and are currently in extremely critical condition.

The other three males -- a 17-year-old, a 25-year-old and a 22-year-old -- were shot and are in stable condition. 

Police say the alleged shooters' SUV crashed at Haverford Avenue and Farson Street, where the men ran off. Three were arrested. Multiple weapons were recovered.

"We have to stand up to be able to get these degenerates off the streets and we gotta make sure when we have people in our communities firing as many shots as they fired here, with multiple guns that they're held accountable and they're put in jail and they're kept in jail for a long time," Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker said.

Police say they do not know the motive of the shooting at this time.

