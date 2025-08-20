1 man dead, another man injured during shooting in South Philadelphia, police say

One man died and another man was injured during a shooting in South Philadelphia Tuesday night, police said.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said officers responded to several 911 calls of reported gunshots and a report of a shooting on the 600 block of Mountain Street after 11:30 p.m.

Two men were found with gunshot wounds when officers arrived at the scene.

A 37-year-old man was taken to Jefferson Hospital after being shot in his back and buttocks, police said. Small said the 37-year-old was lying not far from a 23-year-old man on the sidewalk, going in and out of consciousness. The 37-year-old man was pronounced dead at 12:12 a.m.

A 23-year-old man was lying on the street with a gunshot wound to his shoulder, Small said. He was also taken to Jefferson Hospital and is listed as stable.

More than 30 spent shell casings from a semi-automatic weapon or weapons were found at the crime scene on Mountain Street, Small said. He also mentioned that all the shell casings were on the sidewalk on Mountain Street.

Three parked cars were hit by gunfire, Small said.

A semi-automatic handgun was also found at the crime scene. Police are not sure who had the handgun.

There is no description of the shooter or shooters.

Police said at this time, there is no motive and no arrest have been made.

The Homicide Unit will be conducting the shooting investigation.

"Fortunately, we found numerous properties that do have exterior surveillance cameras," Small said. "Homicide detectives, crime scene personnel are knocking on the doors of these properties with the cameras, and hopefully these cameras recorded something that can help us with this double shooting homicide investigation."