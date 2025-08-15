Man shot, killed at SEPTA train station in North Philadelphia, officials say

A man died after being shot at a SEPTA train station in North Philadelphia on Friday, SEPTA said.

SEPTA confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia that the shooting happened at the Broad-Girard Station after 7:30 p.m.

CBS News Philadelphia.

One person was taken into custody. Preliminary investigation reveals that the shooter is claiming self-defense, but SEPTA said police are reviewing surveillance video.

The man who was shot was rushed to the hospital and shortly pronounced dead, according to SEPTA.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.