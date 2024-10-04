Teen critically wounded in shooting on Philadelphia bus; one person in custody

Biden to travel to disaster areas afffected by Hurricane Helene | Digital Brief

Biden to travel to disaster areas afffected by Hurricane Helene | Digital Brief

Biden to travel to disaster areas afffected by Hurricane Helene | Digital Brief

A 17-year-old boy was critically injured and a person is in custody after a gunman opened fire on a SEPTA bus in North Philadelphia Friday evening, police said.

At around 6:15 p.m., Philadelphia police were notified about a shooting on a SEPTA bus traveling on Allegheny Avenue near 3rd and 4th streets in North Philadelphia, Inspector D F Pace told CBS News Philadelphia.

There were an estimated 30 people on the bus at the time of the shooting, Pace said, but only the 17-year-old boy was believed to have been shot. Investigators said they believe it was a targeted attack on the teenager and that he was shot in the back of the bus at close range.

According to Pace, the SEPTA bus driver alerted a control center about the shooting, which then relayed the message to Philadelphia police, who responded to the scene shortly.

Officers arrived at the scene and found at least one spent shell casing and blood on the bus, but no shooting victim, Pace said. Investigators later discovered the 17-year-old had been taken to Temple University Hospital where he is said to be in critical condition, according to police.

Officers arrived at the scene and found at least one spent shell casing and blood on the bus, but no shooting victim, Pace said CBS Philadelphia

Through their preliminary investigation, police learned those involved in the SEPTA shooting may have fled in a silver-colored Kia.

Authorities then found a car matching the description of the Kia speeding in the area and a pursuit began, Pace said. Police got help from a PPD helicopter as they followed the Kia, which ended up crashing at 5th and Greenwood streets in East Mount Airy. Pace said the Kia crashed into a parked car.

The driver of the crashed car ran away but police were still able to take them into custody, Pace said.

Investigators believe there was a second person involved in the shooting who ran from the car before it crashed. Police said they believe this person escaped near Allegheny Avenue and 4th Street, leaving a coat behind.

According to Pace, police also found a gun and a group of spent shell casings believed to be involved in the shooting in the same area.

"It's very possible that there may have been a shooting inside the bus and also shots fired from outside of the bus toward the bus," Pace said, "We're still trying to piece all that together at this time."

This is an active investigation and police are reviewing surveillance footage from the SEPTA bus.