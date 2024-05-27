Two injured in shooting on front lawn in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood

Philadelphia area remembers what Memorial Day is for; families travel to the Shore | Digital Brief

Philadelphia area remembers what Memorial Day is for; families travel to the Shore | Digital Brief

Philadelphia area remembers what Memorial Day is for; families travel to the Shore | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people were injured in a shooting in the Oxford Circle section of Philadelphia Monday afternoon, police said.

A 28-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and in the chest on a front lawn on the 6300 block of Horrocks Street just after 3:30 p.m., according to police. He was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital by ambulance and is in stable condition.

A 17-year-old girl was also shot and had a graze wound on her left leg, police said. Police transported her to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where she is in stable condition as well.

Three suspects are in custody pending more investigation, according to Philadelphia police, who said they recovered two guns at the scene.