Watch CBS News
Local News

Two injured in shooting on front lawn in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood

By Laura Fay

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia area remembers what Memorial Day is for; families travel to the Shore | Digital Brief
Philadelphia area remembers what Memorial Day is for; families travel to the Shore | Digital Brief 03:21

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people were injured in a shooting in the Oxford Circle section of Philadelphia Monday afternoon, police said. 

A 28-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and in the chest on a front lawn on the 6300 block of Horrocks Street just after 3:30 p.m., according to police. He was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital by ambulance and is in stable condition.

A 17-year-old girl was also shot and had a graze wound on her left leg, police said. Police transported her to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where she is in stable condition as well. 

Three suspects are in custody pending more investigation, according to Philadelphia police, who said they recovered two guns at the scene. 

Laura Fay

Laura Fay is a digital content producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Laura previously worked as a reporter, editor and audience director at The 74, a nonprofit news organization covering education.

First published on May 27, 2024 / 8:55 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.