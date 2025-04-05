Woman shot in the head after being followed by car in Philadelphia, police say

A woman is recovering after she was shot in the head and followed by someone after leaving work in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, early Saturday morning, Philadelphia police said.

The 23-year-old woman told police that after leaving work early Saturday morning, she noticed a black Nissan was following her while she was driving on I-76 East. While the make of the car is unknown, investigators said the Nissan had heavily tinted windows and a broken left front headlight.

The car kept following the 23-year-old as she drove onto I-676 East and then exited onto city streets near 8th Street, according to police. The woman kept driving and was near the 400 block of North 5th Street when the Nissan driver, who was still following her, allegedly got out of the car and fired several shots at her car, police said.

The shooter then got back into the Nissan and drove away, according to police. The 23-year-old was hit in the left side of her forehead and went to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where police said she is stable.

Authorities were unable to find the crime scene, and the investigation is still ongoing. Philadelphia police also did not give a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to call the Philadelphia Police Department.