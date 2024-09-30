Watch CBS News
Man critically injured after shooting in Philadelphia's East Mount Airy section, police say

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

A 29-year-old man was shot in Philadelphia's East Mount Airy section on Monday, police said. 

The shooting happened on the 1500 block of East Johnson Street just before 5 p.m., according to police. 

Police said the 29-year-old man was shot once in the lower left side of his back. He was taken to Einstein Hospital and placed in critical condition. 

So far, no weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made, police said. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department. 

