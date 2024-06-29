Man dies after being shot multiple times in Overbrook, West Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man succumbed to his injuries after being shot in Overbrook, West Philadelphia Saturday night, police said.

Police responded near North 52nd Street around 7:50 p.m. and said a man was shot multiple times throughout his body.

He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by police and was later pronounced dead around 8:05 p.m.

No arrests have been made at this time and no weapons were recovered.

The Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.