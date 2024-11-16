Man dies after being shot multiple times in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

A man died after being shot multiple times in Northeast Philadelphia, police announced Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of East Cheltenham Avenue in Frankford just after 7 p.m. Investigators said a 41-year-old man was shot multiple times.

The man was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead at 7:33 p.m., according to police.

The motive of the shooting is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or submit an anonymous tip via the PPD tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477). A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.