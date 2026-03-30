Shooting near Temple University campus leaves 2 injured, police say

A shooting near the campus of Temple University in North Philadelphia left two men injured early Monday morning, police said.

Philadelphia Police Captain Timothy Stephan told CBS News Philadelphia police responded to North 10th Street and Diamond Street just after 3 a.m. after multiple reports of a shooting.

When they arrived on scene they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest and leg along with another man with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. They are both in stable condition. Stephan said a "large number" of people were inside the building at the time of the shooting.

Stephan said the shooting scene was located inside of a "pop-up Hookah Lounge" on the bottom floor of an apartment building that serves as off-campus housing for some Temple University students.

He also said a bullet also penetrated a wall and entered the lobby of the housing building. The lounge is not authorized by the city and was investigated by Temple Police after complaints Friday and Saturday night.

No suspects have been taken into custody as Philadelphia Police and Temple Police continue to investigate what led up to the shooting. Stephan said investigators are checking nearby surveillance cameras for possible suspects.

Police believe there is no current threat to Temple students.