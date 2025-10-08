Watch CBS News
1 dead, another critically injured in Wilmington, Delaware, shooting, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

A shooting in Wilmington, Delaware, has left a male dead and another injured Wednesday night, police said. 

The shooting happened in the area of 6th and Pine streets just after 5 p.m., according to police. 

Police said officers arrived at the scene and found two males who were shot. One of them died due to his injuries, while another was taken to the hospital and placed in critical condition. 

The shooting is under investigation. 

Tom Ignudo

