1 dead, another critically injured in Wilmington, Delaware, shooting, police say
A shooting in Wilmington, Delaware, has left a male dead and another injured Wednesday night, police said.
The shooting happened in the area of 6th and Pine streets just after 5 p.m., according to police.
Police said officers arrived at the scene and found two males who were shot. One of them died due to his injuries, while another was taken to the hospital and placed in critical condition.
The shooting is under investigation.