Man found shot to death inside BMW in South Philadelphia, police say

A 56-year-old man was found dead inside a silver BMW with a gunshot wound to the back of his head in South Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting at around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of 20th and Ritner streets, according to police.

Police said medics pronounced the 56-year-old man dead at about 2:50 p.m. So far, no weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made.

The homicide is under investigation.