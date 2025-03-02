Watch CBS News
Man found shot to death inside BMW in South Philadelphia, police say

By Tom Ignudo

A 56-year-old man was found dead inside a silver BMW with a gunshot wound to the back of his head in South Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon, police said. 

Officers responded to the shooting at around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of 20th and Ritner streets, according to police. 

Police said medics pronounced the 56-year-old man dead at about 2:50 p.m. So far, no weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made. 

The homicide is under investigation. 

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

