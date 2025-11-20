Watch CBS News
2 teenagers shot in South Philadelphia, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Two teenagers were shot in South Philadelphia Thursday night, police said. 

The shooting happened on the 2100 block of South Norwood Street, which is just south of Snyder Avenue, at around 8:15 p.m.

Police said a 13-year-old boy was shot in the arm, while a 17-year-old girl was shot in the stomach. They were both taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, according to police. Their conditions weren't immediately available. 

So far, no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

