Man shot by neighbor inside Northwest Philadelphia apartment building after altercation, police say

A 42-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot by a neighbor in his 70s following an altercation on Monday night in Northwest Philadelphia, police said.

The shooting happened on the 1600 block of Murdoch Road just after 9 p.m., Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Small said officers arrived at the scene and found a 42-year-old man lying on the front steps of his building and suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. He was bleeding heavily and unresponsive, Small said.

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The 42-year-old man was taken to Einstein Medical Center, where he was placed in critical condition.

Small said police believe the shooting stemmed from an argument that turned physical between two neighbors who live in the same apartment building.

The 42-year-old man and another man in his 70s were inside the vestibule of the building when the two got into a physical altercation, which led to the shooting, Small said. Police believe the two men knew each other, but it's unclear if they have a history.

Small said the alleged shooter, a man in his 70s, is cooperating with police. He was taken to police headquarters to be interviewed by detectives.

Small said police found the gun they believe was used in the shooting. Investigators are getting a search warrant to recover the weapon and search the rest of his property.